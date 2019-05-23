President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised that he respects the country’s judiciary and is willing to abide by their decisions at all times.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner with the representatives of the Third Arm of the government on Wednesday evening at his official residence, Buhari said he believed that the judiciary should be independent and recalled how he submitted himself to the adjudication of the courts three times on his way to becoming President without any fuss.

As he said: “I respect the institution.

“I have come before you three times before I got here on the fourth run for the office.

“Your word is the last word on any given issue.”

Buhari praised he capabilities of Nigerian judges, saying: “Your training and experience has earned you respect.”

In his remarks in appreciation of the Ramadhan fast-breaking, the Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, leading retired Chief Justices, some Justices of the Supreme Court and heads of courts in the Federal Capital Territory, assured the nation that the judiciary will continue to do its best in safeguarding the country’s democracy.

Mohammed praised President Buhari for not meddling in the affairs of the courts in the country.