How I mistakenly used customer’s ATM card to withdraw cash five times — Banker

A Banker, Uchenna Emmanuel, has explained how he mistakenly used the Automated Teller Machine card of a customer to withdraw cash five times.

The now sacked Banker made the revelation when he was paraded by the Ondo State Police Command in Akure.

In all, Emmanuel withdrew N35,000 using the customer’s ATM card.

He said during his parade by the police: “I mistakenly used the customer’s card to buy things from a company.

“I thought it was my card.

“The Manager later found the card with me and I was sacked immediately.

“They asked me how I knew the customer’s pin.

“I said I used my pin.

“They brought other POS and a policeman also tried his ATM card.

“The transaction was successful.

“I used the customer’s card five times.”