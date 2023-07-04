How I met Adekunle Gold, why I decided to date him — Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, has recounted how she met her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, and why she decided to date him.
Known by the stage name: Simi, the singer made the revelations in an interview The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.
She said though AG Baby, as she fondly calls Gold, had been hitting on her for a very long time via Facebook, she did not known of it until they met.
She said: “In the gospel community, I was pretty well known.
“And he [Adekunle Gold] had heard my album at that time as well.
“He has been reaching out to me on Facebook, DMing me on Facebook.
“But I didn’t see those DMs until we started dating.
“I don’t remember how we eventually linked up again.
“I had a show in Bogobiri, and he turned up.
“He was very slim at that time with white BYC and jeans.
“He came to see me perform.
“I was like: ‘Oh hey!’
“He was like: ‘Oh! I’m such a fan.’
“And I was like: ‘Okay!’
“I don’t know, he must have been persistent because there is a friendship that came out from there.
“I thought he was a really nice guy.
“We became friends and later that year, he asked me out.
“I mean, as much as I was sounding like all that, I still didn’t really have nothing.
“He was a nice guy and I was like” ‘Okay, I don’t mind a nice guy.”