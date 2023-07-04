How I met Adekunle Gold, why I decided to date him — Simi

828 828

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, has recounted how she met her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, and why she decided to date him.

Known by the stage name: Simi, the singer made the revelations in an interview The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

She said though AG Baby, as she fondly calls Gold, had been hitting on her for a very long time via Facebook, she did not known of it until they met.

She said: “In the gospel community, I was pretty well known.

“And he [Adekunle Gold] had heard my album at that time as well.

“He has been reaching out to me on Facebook, DMing me on Facebook.

“But I didn’t see those DMs until we started dating.

“I don’t remember how we eventually linked up again.

“I had a show in Bogobiri, and he turned up.

“He was very slim at that time with white BYC and jeans.

“He came to see me perform.

“I was like: ‘Oh hey!’

“He was like: ‘Oh! I’m such a fan.’

“And I was like: ‘Okay!’

“I don’t know, he must have been persistent because there is a friendship that came out from there.

“I thought he was a really nice guy.

“We became friends and later that year, he asked me out.

“I mean, as much as I was sounding like all that, I still didn’t really have nothing.

“He was a nice guy and I was like” ‘Okay, I don’t mind a nice guy.”