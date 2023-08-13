Hoodlums vandalise SDP campaign office in Kogi

Hoodlums have vandalised the newly commissioned campaign office of Social Democratic Party (SDP) at Anyigba in Dekina local government of Kogi state.

Residents said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the campaign office of the party was commissioned on Saturday by the SDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka, amid fanfare.

READ ALSO:

I bathed with human head to boost my patronage – Suspect

Residents of Ibeju Lekki applaud Dangote Refinery CSR activities

According to the reports, the hoodlums invaded the office located along Anyigba-Lokoja road and vandalised it, including setting a truck packed in the premises ablaze.

The truck belonged to an agro company that shares the same premise with the newly commissioned party secretariat.

A source from the area said the incident had been reported to the security agents and the stakeholders of the party were meeting over the incident.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, did not respond to text and call to that effect.