Heavy rains expected on Sunday, FEMA says it is on high alert

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency has placed its emergency response team on high alert over an anticipated heavy to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

The Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Abbas Idriss, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

In the statement signed by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, Idriss said that a weather forecast by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency had indicated that the FCT and its neighbouring states would experience heavy to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

He added that the forecast also predicted moderate to heavy rains in parts of Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau and Taraba States.

He said that NiMET also warned of possible flash floods, riverine flooding, strong winds, and soil erosion as well as thunder and lightning due to the anticipated heavy downpour.

“The forecast also anticipates displacement of people due to floods, outbreak of water borne diseases and damages to infrastructure,” he said.

To ensure a quick and effective emergency response, Idriss said that the agency had placed its search and rescue team on high alert.

The D-G said that he had equally directed an update of the agency’s flood contingency plans to ensure maximum results.

He appealed to residents to heed to the early warning and avoid driving or wading into pools of water during the rains.

He also said that all blocked drains should be cleared, and advised people who reside on water channels to relocate.

“I advise residents to always dial the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of an emergency, to enable us to respond on time,” he said.