Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Soyinka, others for dialogue on Nigeria’s future

Eminent Nigerians, including former Heads of State and Presidents of Nigeria, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Abdulsalami Abubakar, are among leaders of thought to address a constitutional dialogue on the future of Nigeria.

The dialogue, put together by a group of eminent Nigerians, The Patriots, will be held on Monday in Lagos State.

Scheduled to hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, the dialogue will also feature former Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Emeka Anyaoku; Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; former Chief of Army Staff, Theophilus Danjuma; and Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum, Ango Abdullahi.

Others are the Leader of the Niger Delta, Edwin Clark; former Chief of Defence Staff, Alani Akinriade; Northern Elder, Tanko Yakassai; Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Also expected at the dialogue are serving and former governors and legislators and eminent Northern and Southern leaders among other leaders of thought in Nigeria.

Announcing the Agenda of the constitutional dialogue, on behalf of the organisers at the weekend, Anyaoku, the Chairman of The Patriots, said the dialogue is designed to help build national consensus, especially among the Nigerian elite, on the constitutional future of Nigeria, particularly on how to make the country work for all its diverse peoples and citizens.

He said the national dialogue, which is aimed at mobilising Nigerians towards breaking the barriers against the cohesion and good governance of the country, will hold in honour of late Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN), a foremost champion and protagonist for the convocation of the 2014 National Confab inaugurated on March 17, 2014 by for President Jonathan, and whose body was laid to rest last month in his home town in Atani, Anambra State.

A statement on Saturday on behalf of Patriots Organising Committee, Prof. Anthony Kila, said the historic meeting is also expected to set a formidable citizens’ agenda for the ongoing constitution review process of the Federal Government initiated by the National Assembly towards the popular reconfiguration, cohesion, stability and prosperity of Nigeria through a constructive advocacy for new democratic people’s constitution to replace the subsisting military decree No 24 of 1999 in force in Nigeria as1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended)

The dialogue has the theme: “Lawful Procedures for Actualising a People’s Constitution For Nigeria.”