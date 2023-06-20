Gov. Sanwo-Olu calls for more players in construction industry 

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said there is need for players in the construction industry to comply with established rules and processes in the state to prevent incidences of building collapse and the resultant loss of lives and properties.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin, made the call at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD) Tower Tuesday in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu tasked players in the built sector to avoid undermining the state’s guidelines to avoid causing environmental hazards among other issues.

He commended the IoD for ensuring compliance with relevant laws and guidelines before it commenced construction of its tower and enjoined the institute to continue on that path in every stage of construction till completion.

He said the IoD tower, when completed, would add to the institute’s list of achievements since its four decades of existence and further impact the promotion of good corporate governance practices across the public and private sectors.

The Governor added that the development reflected the determination and commitment of the institute’s leadership to delivering an edifice which added to the aesthetics of the high brow Ikoyi area for both residential and commercial purposes.

“Lagos state government is very proud to be associated with the vision and aspirations of the IoD as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“I want to assure you of the commitment of my administration to compliment this development and several others ongoing in the state through massive investment in infrastructure development and renewal.

“I use this opportunity to solicit the institute’s support to build on our achievement from the first term tenure via the THEMES plus agenda.

“Our policy’s thrust is encapsulated in the agenda with intensive focus on social inclusion, gender equality and youth development and it is a no one left behind policy whether on account of social status, gender or age.

“Our policies and programmes are designed to ensure that everyone both corporate and individual is carried along and catered to,” he said.

Dr Ije Jidenma, President, IoD, said the foundation laying ceremony of the IoD Tower, an impressive 15-floor architectural masterpiece, poised to become the institute’s corporate headquarters, would create a lasting legacy for the Institute.

Jidenma said the development represented a bold and visionary project that harmonises elegance, functionality, and environmental sustainability.

According to her, the tower when completed, promises to leave an indelible mark on the city of Lagos, reshaping the skyline and setting a new standard in corporate and residential architecture.

She said the fusion of sophistication, modernity, and eco-consciousness makes the IoD Tower an extraordinary symbol of progress and innovation.

“One of the distinguishing features of the IoD Tower is its unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.

“The structure has been meticulously designed to meet and exceed all necessary sustainable and environmental certifications.

“With its “Green credentials,” the edifice stands as a beacon of responsible construction and a testament to the importance of harmonising human development with ecological considerations.

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I urge members and all well-meaning Nigerians to support this worthwhile project.

“Together, we can continue to build a brighter and more prosperous future for our great Institute and our country, Nigeria,” she said.

Chairman, Temple Court Development Ltd., Ernest Ebi said the 15-storey edifice designed by Interstate Architects, had the very best parking ratio – one parking space for every 29 square metres and a reduced lift waiting period.

He added that the tower was an intelligent building, designed to be energy efficient.

“The foundation laying ceremony that we are witnessing today signals the commencement of the execution phase of the project which will further demand a lot of our time and resources.

“Please, I urge you all not to be weary but join hands and work as a dedicated team to deliver the project to specification, time and budget,” he said.