GOtv Boxing Night 31: I’ll snatch WABU title from War — Spirit

Light welterweight boxer, Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla, has declared that he would snatch the West African Boxing Union title from current champion, Segun “War” Adeyemi, when they confront each other at GOtv Boxing Night 31 on May 1.

The 10-round title fight is one of the seven bouts scheduled for the boxing event at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking about his preparation for the fight, Spirit said he aims to keep his unbeaten record by claiming the WABU title.

He said: “I am preparing really hard for this fight.

“It is my turn to have the WABU title, so no more War.

“I’ve never lost a fight in my career, and I will keep that record on May 1.”

Both boxers are undefeated in their professional careers.

Spirit has a record of 12 wins with four knockouts, while War has a record of 10 wins, one draw and seven knockouts from 11 fights.

In the other clashes, Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun and Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses will face-off in a national welterweight challenge; Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu will confront Yusuf Ogunbumi in the light welterweight category; Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Arabambi “Power” Ojo will slug it out in the super featherweight category; Afikun Gbenga will square up against Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight; Emmanuel Abimbola will face Azeez Ayobami in the national lightweight category, while the national flyweight champion, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, will take on Sikiru Ogunyaju in a national challenge bout.