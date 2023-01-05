Glo to present house to winner in Enugu

Digital services provider, Globacom, will on Friday, present
a three-bedroom house to the winner in the Festival of Joy promotion in
Enugu. The latest house winner emerged in a draw held on Thursday at
Globacom’s retail outlet, Gloworld, in the Coal City.
In attendance at the draw were the media, the representative of the
National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Oliver Madukwe, and
several Glo subscribers.
Before the Enugu draw, house winners had emerged in Lagos, Port
Harcourt, Abuja and Ibadan, and had all been duly presented their
prizes. In addition to the houses, Globacom is also offering other
prizes such as brand new Kia cars, power generators, sewing machines and
rechargeable fans in the Festival of Joy promo. Prize-presentation
events have been held in cities such as Warri, Ibadan, Lagos, Benin and
Abuja.
Globacom disclosed that “more prizes will be won by subscribers across
the country”, and charged those who wish to participate in the promo to
dial *611# and keep recharging, as appropriate for the various prizes,
to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.