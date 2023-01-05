Glo to present house to winner in Enugu

Digital services provider, Globacom, will on Friday, present

a three-bedroom house to the winner in the Festival of Joy promotion in

Enugu. The latest house winner emerged in a draw held on Thursday at

Globacom’s retail outlet, Gloworld, in the Coal City.

In attendance at the draw were the media, the representative of the

National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Oliver Madukwe, and

several Glo subscribers.

Before the Enugu draw, house winners had emerged in Lagos, Port

Harcourt, Abuja and Ibadan, and had all been duly presented their

prizes. In addition to the houses, Globacom is also offering other

prizes such as brand new Kia cars, power generators, sewing machines and

rechargeable fans in the Festival of Joy promo. Prize-presentation

events have been held in cities such as Warri, Ibadan, Lagos, Benin and

Abuja.

Globacom disclosed that “more prizes will be won by subscribers across

the country”, and charged those who wish to participate in the promo to

dial *611# and keep recharging, as appropriate for the various prizes,

to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.