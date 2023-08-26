Funke Akindele marks birthday dancing to Asake’s music + Video, photos

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, turned 46 on August 24, 2023 and marked it with a video on her Twitter page, in which she danced to the music of Asake.
The actress, who was recently out of the country on a tour involving series producers, posted the video on August 24.
Akindele, of the Jenifa series fame, tagged the post: “Olufunke Akindele!!
“Happy birthday child of Grace!!!
- Military neutralise 23 terrorists, apprehend 137 suspects, rescue victims
- Gov. Alia congratulates Acting Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Wanune over appointment
- Kaduna reviews Strategic Plan of Action on Nutrition scheme
- Police arrest accused over death of Court of appeal President
- NyaknnoAbasi Osso: The search engine before Google, by Utibe Ukim
“Oju o ni ti e!
“Amin Jesu.”
As at press time, the video had recorded over 213,000 views, more than 10,700 Likes, 959 Reposts and 663 Replies.