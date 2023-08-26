Funke Akindele marks birthday dancing to Asake’s music + Video, photos

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, turned 46 on August 24, 2023 and marked it with a video on her Twitter page, in which she danced to the music of Asake.

The actress, who was recently out of the country on a tour involving series producers, posted the video on August 24.

Akindele, of the Jenifa series fame, tagged the post: “Olufunke Akindele!!

“Happy birthday child of Grace!!!

“Oju o ni ti e!

“Amin Jesu.”

As at press time, the video had recorded over 213,000 views, more than 10,700 Likes, 959 Reposts and 663 Replies.