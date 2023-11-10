Fuel subsidy: MURIC thanks FG, Lagos for palliatives

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern, has expressed deep appreciation to the Federal Government and Lagos State Government over the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The Islamic rights group disclosed this in a statement on Friday by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

In the statement, Akintola asked Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders for peace, political stability and full economic recovery.

The statement reads: “We of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), hereby confirm the receipt of food items which include 20 bags of rice (50 kg), 5 bags of beans (100 kg) and 100 bags of gari (5 kg) as palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We express gratitude to both the Federal Government (FG) and the Lagos State Government (LASG) for providing the items.

“Although what we received cannot go round all our members even at the Lagos headquarters alone talk less of our branches in all other states, we still consider it a gesture worthy of appreciation. The act of giving it out alone is symptomatic of government’s sensitivity to the hunger and anguish which are fast spreading in the land.

“We find it germane to call on Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders for peace, political stability and full economic recovery. We appeal to Nigerians to exercise patience in the face of the ongoing hardship as there is enough evidence that FG and LASG are taking effective steps to address the situation. We should also note that the current hardship is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon. Even people in the United Kingdom, France and the United States are going through hell.

“Acknowledgement of goodness and expression of appreciation to the giver is a cardinal teaching in Islam. It is a value worth more than a king’s ransom among Muslims. We charge all those who have received palliatives or other kinds of support from FG or their state or local governments to reciprocate with prayers and by supporting government’s projects.

“The Glorious Qur’an says, ‘If you show appreciation, I will increase my favours on you. But if you are ungrateful, verily indeed My punishment is severe’ (Qur’an 14:7). In like manner, the Bible says, ‘In every way and everywhere we accept this with all gratitude’ (Acts 24:3).

“MURIC reminds other state governments to emulate Lagos by setting the machinery in motion to ensure speedy and equitable distribution of palliatives to the citizenry.”