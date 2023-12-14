Fubara signs 2024 appropriation bill into law

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has signed into law, the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N800bn into law.

This is coming a day after he presented the budget estimates to the State House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie.

Because of the crisis in the House of Assembly, the governor presented the budget estimate to five members that are loyal to him and in less than 24 hours, he has signed it into law.

The signing ceremony was held on Thursday in the conference room of the Governor’s Office at the Government House.

Fubara had during his presentation to the assembly said the N800 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year was aimed at promoting economic development through inclusive growth and addressing socio-economic inequality in the state.

He added that the N800, 392,485,433.01 billion constitutes a Recurrent Expenditure of 361,598,242,570.85 and a Capital Expenditure of 410,266,485,090.64.