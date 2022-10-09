Fikayo Tomori: We worked on goal against Juventus in training

Fikayo Tomori joked his goal was something Milan “worked on in training” and wants them to use the victory over Juventus to get revenge on Chelsea next week.

It was a big victory for the Rossoneri at San Siro, as Rafael Leao hit the woodwork twice, then Tomori turned in from a contentious corner, while Brahim Diaz intercepted a wayward Dusan Vlahovic pass in his own half and surged forward to beat Wojciech Szczesny one-on-one.

They needed this response after the midweek 3-0 Champions League defeat to Chelsea and have put another massive dent in Juve’s hopes of getting into the Scudetto race.

It was a bizarre goal, as Olivier Giroud’s volley hit Tomori, who then readjusted to turn in from close range.

“Oh yes, we worked on that in training!” joked the England international on DAZN.

“No obviously I was a little fortunate, but I am happy with the goal, the clean sheet and the victory.”

This is his second Serie A goal and both were against Juventus.

Tomori added: “It’s not on purpose!

“Every game against Juve is important.

“I am happy to score, but the most important thing is getting the three points.

“Obviously, we have another game against Chelsea coming up and we want to do more on the pitch, not just in terms of performance, but also aggression.

“We had a bit more determination today and will try to win on Tuesday.”

In the final minutes, Pierre Kalulu made a decisive block on Moise Kean to keep the clean sheet and Tomori jumped on him to celebrate.

He said: “Pierre had a great game, he saved a goal at the end, so I was very happy.”