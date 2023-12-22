FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge arteries after repairs

The Federal Government has reopened the arteries of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State that were shut for repairs.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Osiyemi said: “We are pleased to announce that parts of the Third Mainland Bridge which were closed last month will reopen today 21st December, 2023 by 6pm.

“Following essential maintenance, the entire bridge is now fully accessible to the public, ensuring smoother connectivity and safe commuting.”

The areas closed were the linkages to Yaba and Adeniji Adele on both lanes of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Commissioner commended Nigerians for their “patience during the temporary closure,” adding that the government understood the inconvenience the closure may have caused.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr. O. I. Kesha, had announced the closure of the ramps with effect from November 1, 2023.