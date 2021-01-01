The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has launched an improved National Identity Number slip as well a Mobile App.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister’s Technical Assistant on Information Technology, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, on Thursday.

The statement said: “The highly anticipated Web Service (MWS) Application, called the NIMC Mobile App, and the improved National Identification Number (NIN) Slip are now available for public use. The App provides a secure channel for all Nigerians and legal residents to easily verify and authenticate their identities on-the-go using smartphones.

“It also enables them to link the NIN to their phone numbers. The development of the App and other tools to support the National Identity Number (NIN) process align with the National Digital Economy Policy for a Digital Nigeria. The App offers a built-in harmonization process that allows for its use across other government services including the NCC, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Federal Road Safety Commission and National Health Insurance Scheme, to mention a few.

“On the other hand, the new improved NIN slip is a pocket friendly and an easy to verify version of the NIN. It can be accessed via a self-service Portal, where people who already have been issued the NIN, can log in, download a PDF of the document in colour (if preferred), print and laminate as desired. The current NIN Slip will remain valid and will be gradually phased-out.

“The App is available on the Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for IOS users. Details on how to download and install the App and download the improved NIN slip are available on the websites and social media platforms of the Ministry and NIMC. Users can also download the improved NIN Slip at https://dashboard.nimc.gov.ng.”