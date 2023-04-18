FG evacuates 107 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

The Federal Government (FG) has evacuated another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Libya in continuation of its rescue operations to ensure no Nigerian is left behind in that country.

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D’affiares en titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday, confirming that the evacuees would arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos Tuesday.

“The Federal Government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have successfully carried out four evacuation exercise, repatriating about 700 stranded Nigerians from Libya in 2023 already.

“107 stranded Nigerians departed Misrata International Airport aboard chattered flight No.UZ189 at 13.15 local time and are expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos same Tuesday evening.

“Among the evacuees are 49 Males, 48 Females, 8 children and 2 infants.

“Nigeria with the support of the IOM will continue to intensify efforts to rescue, protect and ensure the safe return of all stranded migrants in Libya,” Musa said.

As a transit country, thousands of Nigerian migrants have remained trapped in different parts of Libya after failed attempts to proceed to their destination countries through irregular routes.

Some of them are willing participants of irregular migration, others trafficked, while others smuggled.

As the Nigerian government continues to clamp down on and prosecute human traffickers, it reiterated commitments to ensure the safe return and reintegration of those stranded in Libya and willing to return home. NAN