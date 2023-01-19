FBNQuest Securities ranks among Top 10 stockbroking firms

FBNQuest Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank and a member of the FBN Holdings Group, has once again been ranked among the Top 10 stockbroking firms by value traded in 2022.

The ranking of the FBNQuest Securities was according to data released by the Nigeria Exchange Limited.

FBNQuest Securities placed ninth in the ranking, accounting for N68.8 billion in value traded.

Commenting on this milestone, Fiona Ahmed Ahimie, Managing Director of FBNQuest Securities, said: “We are thrilled to have retained our ranking for over nine years to be among the top 10 stockbroking firms in Nigeria in a challenging year.

“It reflects our consistency in delivering superior service to our retail and institutional clients and we remain thankful to them for their business.

“Going into 2023, we intend to build on this achievement by providing superior research and technology-driven brokerage service that will help our clients navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead in the new year.”

According to the NGX, the top 10 firms were responsible for 66.2 per cent of the total value traded on the bourse in 2022, up from 52.9 per cent in 2021.

