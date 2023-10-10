Experts commend FG on road map to sanitise mining sector

Experts have commended the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development on its transformative plans to reposition and sanitise the mining sector towards achieving rapid economic development of the country.

Panellists on the Nigerian Television Authority programme, ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ recommended that the Ministry should have a positive outlook on previous roadmaps and policies that were enunciated in year 2012 and 2106 to transform the sector.



Speaking during the talk show programme, Prof. Charles Ofoegbu, former Chairman, National Think–Tank On Solid Minerals acknowledged the policies and programmes in the roadmap recently released by the Ministry.

READ ALSO:

Wike appoints Legal Special Assistant

Bayelsa Governorship Poll: Sylva files three-ground of appeal to challenge disqualification

House of Representatives urges CBN to implement monetary policy adjustments

Prof. Ofoegbu commended the proactive steps being initiated by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake to address illegal mining activities vis a vis the proposed security infrastructure that will tackle and nip it in the bud. As a way forward, he recommended that the Ministry should go a step further to strengthen its regulatory function, noting, this will sanitise the mining sector of the economy.



In his own comment, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, former Director-General of Mining Cadastre Office, stated that there had been roadmaps of 2012 and 2016 initiated by previous Ministers, ostensibly made to reform and advance the sector.



Continuing, Prof. Garba said the Minister of Solid Minerals can consider previous roadmaps for their gainful benefits to the sector. Some of the ideas and suggestions proffered by the former director general include initiating policies and laws to address specific challenges, security of mineral rights and permits, invest in exploration activities to generate vintage information for investors and replicating the gains and strengths of the petroleum sector in the mining sector.