Eve’s Desire: Trauma and its impact on relationships, by Tiwa Says

There are so many cases of assault and domestic violence these days it’s almost becoming the order of the day.

These incidents make people take a second thought at getting married or even being in any form of relationship.

Abuse presents itself in different ways and forms and it’s not just physical. A lot of the time these cases have deep roots. This is not me trying to make a case for the abusers, but there’s a saying that goes: hurting people hurt people. When one gets to the bottom of things, you find that most of these abusers were affected by one trauma or the other, either from childhood or past relationships.

We don’t have a culture of healing and therapy in this part of the world. And since humans are not created to be alone, we have to get involved somehow. People keep bleeding on others and repeat patterns of abuse because they have not dealt with themselves.

It could happen in a case as random as a passenger and the bus conductor or a repeated case of an employer with an employee. No one is less of the other.

Still, the impact of relationships cannot be underestimated in a person’s life. Romantic relationships, especially offer companionship, love and support. However, when one or both partners have experienced trauma, it can profoundly affect the dynamics of their relationship. Trauma, whether it is caused by abuse, loss or a life-threatening event, has the potential to create numerous challenges that couples must navigate together.

Trauma can have a significant impact on an individual’s ability to form and maintain healthy relationships. One of the most common effects of trauma on relationships is the development of trust issues. For example, an individual who has experienced emotional abuse may find it difficult to trust others, leading to feelings of paranoia and suspicion in their relationships. Similarly, individuals who have experienced physical or sexual abuse may struggle to trust others to respect their boundaries and may be quick to assume the worst of others.

Additionally, trauma can lead to difficulties with emotional intimacy. For example, individuals who have experienced trauma may have difficulty expressing their emotions, leading to difficulties in forming close emotional connections with others. This can manifest in a variety of ways, including difficulty in sharing personal thoughts and feelings, and avoidant behaviours in response to emotional intimacy.

READ ALSO:

Police arrest three suspected kidnappers in Jigawa

Five DisCos operating licences expired in October – Reps

Small Doctor speaks as fire guts his house + Video

One of the most noticeable effects of trauma on romantic relationships is its impact on intimacy. Trauma often leaves individuals feeling vulnerable, detached or emotionally numb, making it difficult for them to express affection or engage in physical intimacy. This can lead to a decline in sexual satisfaction and closeness between partners, potentially causing strain and emotional distance in the relationship. Individual trauma experiences can manifest through emotional withdrawal, hypervigilance, or even re-experiencing traumatic events during intimate moments.

Trauma survivors may have difficulties expressing their needs, emotions or boundaries, while their partners may find it challenging to understand and respond adequately. As a result, trauma can lead to misunderstandings, conflicts and a breakdown in relationship dynamics.

Some people find it difficult discussing their traumatic experiences. This can present itself in difficulty with finding words to describe their experience coupled with the fear of being judged or stigmatised. The lack of open dialogue about trauma can create a sense of secrecy and emotional distance in the relationship, hindering the healing process and preventing both partners from fully supporting each other.

The impact of trauma on overall relationship satisfaction is undeniable. The strain caused by trauma-related issues such as emotional disruption, flashbacks or trust issues, can lead to increased relationship dissatisfaction. The affected partner may carry residual feelings of anger, guilt or shame, possibly projecting these onto their partner, causing conflicts and resentment. The non-affected partner, too, may feel emotionally drained, overwhelmed or inadequate in providing support, which can further compromise relationship satisfaction.

While trauma can have a profound impact on relationships, it is possible to overcome these challenges and build healthy and fulfilling connections with others. One approach to overcoming trauma in relationships is to seek support from a therapist or counsellor. Therapy can provide individuals with the tools and support to process their trauma and develop healthy coping strategies that can improve their relationships.

Below are some useful strategies:

Building trust in relationships is an essential aspect of overcoming trauma. This can involve open and honest communication with your partner, as well as taking steps to establish healthy boundaries and expectations in the relationship.

It is also crucial for both partners to prioritise self-care, seek therapy (individual and/or couples therapy), and educate themselves about trauma and its effects on relationships. Trauma-informed therapy can help survivors navigate their trauma triggers, gain coping skills, and rebuild their sense of safety and trust. Couples therapy can provide a safe space for open communication, exploration of shared trauma narratives, and the development of joint coping strategies.

Developing healthy coping strategies for managing emotions and stress is crucial for overcoming trauma in relationships. This can involve developing healthy outlets for emotions, such as journaling, art, or physical activity, as well as learning effective techniques for managing anger and anxiety. Additionally, individuals can work to identify and challenge maladaptive thought patterns and behaviours that may be negatively impacting their relationships.

Finally, trauma has a profound impact on romantic relationships, affecting intimacy, trust, communication, and overall relationship satisfaction. It is essential for couples to approach trauma with compassion, patience and empathy, recognising that the healing process is unique for each individual. Seeking professional help and adopting trauma-informed approaches can aid in creating an environment of healing, growth, and resilience within the relationship. By working together, partners can find ways to support each other, rebuild trust, and foster a renewed sense of intimacy, ultimately strengthening their bond in the face of trauma.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Let’s meet tonight (Friday) in the chatroom. If you want to be a part of it, send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says. The chatroom opens at 10pm every Friday.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel on News Pop NG @ Eve’s desire Show

#tiwa_says; 09161129108 tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.