Everton manager confirms Alex Iwobi injury

Everton FC manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that Alex Iwobi was substituted due to an injury during their game against Aston Villa.

The Nigerian star was replaced by Neal Maupay just five minutes into the second-half as Everton suffered a 4-0 defeat to Villa in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Toffees issued a statement in which Dyche explained that Iwobi had picked up a hamstring injury and that he would be monitored in the coming days.

“Dyche believes Alex Iwobi has suffered a hamstring injury and will be checked in the coming days,” a club statement read.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is a key player in Dyche’s side having featured in all of Everton’s 38 league matches last season.

Iwobi, who has netted 10 times from 63 matches for Nigeria, scored twice and provided seven assists for the Toffees last term.

Everton are set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 26 in another league game.