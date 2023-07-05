EU’s report on 2023 presidential poll, fake news, says Fani-Kayode

828 828

The former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the European Union (EU)’s report on the 2023 presidential election as fake news that belongs to the dustbin.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a post on his verified Twitter handle, @realFFK.

He said the truth is that the EU is still smarting over the fact that its preferred candidate lost in the election.

“The EU report on the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria is itself the biggest and best example of fake news and it belongs in the dustbin.

“There is not one thing we said during the campaign about the antics of the opposition, their foreign collaborators, their friends and backers in identifiable sections of the Nigerian and international media and their subterranean and covert co-conspirators in the then corridors of powers that is not true.

“We have not forgotten what they subjected us to, what they did to us and the role each and every one of them played.

“Their collective intention was to stop PBAT and, thanks be to God, they failed.

“We know what happened behind the scenes but that is a story for another day. The most important thing is that PBAT prevailed.

“Now they are trying to diminish, discredit and tarnish his victory by saying that the election was flawed with irregularities and rigged and that his front line generals and warriors, who stood with him in the heat of battle, indulged in fake news.

“They are nothing but poor losers and lost souls and whether they like it or not PBAT is here to stay and, God-willing, will lead Nigeria for the next 8 years!

“I am glad that the Presidency has responded to their dishonest, disrespectful and contemptuous report in a decisive and appropriate manner.

“We need say no more.”