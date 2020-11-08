A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC National Awareness for the Youths Vanguard, has urged youths in the country to change their advocacy methods from street protests with a view to position themselves for governance.

According to the group, the message of reforms as contained in the series of protests across the country has been well passed and received by relevant authorities who would no longer take them (the youths) for granted in the scheme of things.

According to APCNAYV, the best means for the youths to further make themselves relevant in the scheme of things was for them to organise themselves into a formidable political platform with a view to cause the right changes that they desire in the country.

The call was contained in a statement on Friday by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Muktar Abubakar, and National Secretary, Dayo Ogunjebe, in the wake of protests by youths in the country that recently canvassed for the scrapping of an organ in the police force.

Reacting to the series of protests that later turned bloody necessitating the loss of lives of some protesters as well as burning down of some key infrastructures in Lagos and some other parts of the country, as well as raiding prisons and enabling prisoners to escape in Benin and the killing of police personnel, the group stated that it supports the peaceful methods employed by the organizers.

The group however regretted the violent manner it ended, saying nevertheless the right message had been passed on to those in power, adding that the positive aspect of it is that the youths have expressed their desire to be seen as an important component of the Nigerian society.

It said: “We were very happy with the manner with which the Nigerian youths conducted themselves during the protests across the country initially. To us, the organized manner it (the protest) initially went was a very good signal that our youths are indeed ready for leadership, said their national secretary, Barrister Dayo Ogunjebe.

“Our group is however sad to note that the protests turned violent with a series of arsons and killing that came towards the end of the protests. These are regrettable outcomes which should worry all right thinking Nigerians.”

Commenting on the way forward for the Nigerian youths, Abubakar on behalf of the group urged them to prepare for governance by either joining existing political parties, where they will have the opportunity of serving apprenticeship or float their own political party.

“Their message has been heard clearly by the political elite; therefore, I am urging them to shift their advocacy for good governance from the streets by participating actively in politics, where I believe they will have the opportunity not only to influence government policies but also to participating in government by holding political offices in not too near future,” he said.