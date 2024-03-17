Ekiti fights Indian hemp cultivation, destroys 20 hectares + Video

The Ekiti State Government has destroyed over 20 hectares of marijuana plantation in Ise Ekiti Forest Reserves.

The plantation and nursery prepared for transplanting were destroyed and set on fire by the Forestry Task Force.

The Executive Secretary of the Task Force, Sunday Adekunle, who dispatched the men to the reserve to destroy the plantation, noted that they got a tip off from the newly recruited boundary men that some miscreants were engaging in nefarious activities on Government Reserves along the Ise axis.

According to Adekunle, the perpetrators had turned the area to a den of kidnappers, tormenting citizens and travellers in the area.

The Executive Secretary emphasised the efforts of the State Government to ensure adequate security for citizens of the State, pledging the readiness of the Commission to flush out men of the underworld from the reserves across the State.

He disclosed that efforts were on to engage farmers who will go into farming activities on such lands through agro-forestry methods, particularly the planting of tree seedlings being currently raised at the Commission’s Central Nursery at Erifun in Ado-Ekiti.

Adekunle commended the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for recruiting Boundary men who had been posted to the Government Reserves to ensure adequate security through their regular patrols.

Ekiti wages war against Indian hemp cultivation



