Eight die, 11 hospitalised after consuming ‘killer’ drinks

No fewer than eight persons have died while 11 others were in critical condition after allegedly taking killer alcoholic drinks in some parts of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Government disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The government, however, raised the alarm, warning people of the state to be wary of the serious risks associated with consuming locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, in the statement said there were reports of 11 cases of severe illnesses and eight deaths directly linked to the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic products.

He said the state government had swung into action to raise awareness and sensitise the public to the serious risks associated with consuming locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by NAFDAC.

According to Coker, the incidents reportedly occurred between July 18 and 20, 2023 from two Local Government Areas in Ogun State, namely Ijebu-North East and Odogbolu.

She added that the Ministry of Health had initiated a thorough investigation into the source and nature of the hazardous products.

