Eid-El-Fitr: Governor declares Friday work free day

The State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Bala Zango, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Zango said this step by Radda was to enable workers in the state to fully enjoy the Sallah celebration with their families.

He said: “His Excellency the Executive governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, PhD. has declared Friday 12th April, 2024 a work free day.

“Katsina State Government decision to declare Friday as work free day follow the good gesture of Federal Government for extending Ed-fitr public holidays to Thursday 11th of this month.

“According to Malam Dikko Radda his government has also taken this step to enable workers in the state fully enjoy the ED-ELFITR Sallah celebration with their families.

“Governor Radda then wishes the good people of Katsina state a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration. He further urged people to be security conscious and pray for peace to reign in the state and the nation at large as they celebrate this year’s ED-FITR.”