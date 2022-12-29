Ebonyi to give legal status to Founding Fathers, Elders Council

The Ebonyi State Government has indicated plans to pursue a law to institutionalize the Ebonyi Elders Council and Founding Fathers Forum as enduring part of governance in the State.

Governor David Umahi disclosed this while receiving the group on a Christmas homage at his Uburu home on Wednesday.

Umahi, who explained that the reasons behind the formation of the Elders Council has not fully manifested, said putting the law in place would define their roles and factor them fully into the administrative machinery of the State.

Umahi said: “We will put laws together to institutionalize the Elders Council.

“With that, you will be given defined roles in governance, peace and development of the State.

“You will not be disappointed at all.

“Some of you may be brought up to Abuja, by God’s grace.

“We will also make a law to legitimize founding fathers.

“The law will make you apolitical but with full compliment to enable you perform creditably as equity and justice advocates for the development of the State.”

Leaders of the groups: Engr. Ben Okah for Elders Council and Chief Francis Orji for Founding Fathers, in their separate remarks appreciated the Governor for his respect for them.

They commended Umahi’s passion, which they said has brought tremendous transformation to all sectors of the State economy, and requested that the Governor still involves them in his higher callings.

Orji said: “We are happy with you for you have made the position of founding fathers remarkable and prominent in your administration.

“We will continue to support you for giving Ebonyi a pride of place in the affairs of the country.”