Ebonyi residents urged to seek building approval before construction begins 

Residents of Abakaliki have been urged not to seek approval for buildings when construction of such structures have commenced.

Chief Sunday Inyima, Ebonyi Commissioner for Capital City and Regional Development, made the call Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Inyima said that instead, intending developers should seek such approvals before commencing the construction of buildings.

“Seeking approval before construction will enable us to determine whether the structure is suitable for the area it would be sited.

“It will enable us to ensure that the building has adequate ‘setback’ from the road.

“We would also ensure that the building is not constructed on a drainage or water-way to prevent flooding,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the town planning department of the ministry would determine all these criteria and if met, approval will be issued to the developer.

“Our health department will also determine the health suitainability of the building and all these would be difficult if construction commenced without approval,” he said.

He noted that his ministry has initiated measures to engage relevant stakeholders on the need to observe relevant building regulations.

“We employ dialogue and enlightenment on the need to observe these regulations in maintaining the city’s developmental plan.

“Our control measures are backed by law and we firstly educate the populace on the existence of these measures.

“It is only when some people are recalcitrant that our task forces enforce compliance to the measures,” he said.

Inyima also enjoined traders who relocated from the integrated building materials market to the city to return to the approved site of the market.

“Towards the end of the last administration, some of the traders left the market to set-up stalls in the city.

“It is disturbing for a few to feel they are sacred cows but the ministry will not condone such acts,” he warned.