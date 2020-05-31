The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other anti-graft agencies to embark on comprehensive probe of the state’s financial records in the last 16 years.

AESID Chairman, Pascal Oluchukwu, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Oluchukwu said the probe became necessary due to alleged mismanagement of a N2 billion agricultural loan secured by the current administration from the Central Bank of Nigeria for the 2016 farming season.

He said: “AESID as a non-governmental organisation whose mandate is to protect and safeguard the interests and welfare of the common Ebonyi people, strongly believe that the state will be saved from an impending economic doom, if its financial records are holistically ascertained.

“And offenders who have plundered its resources made to face the wraths of the law.

“There exist in our beloved state, many contracts and projects which have remained uncompleted several years after they were awarded till date, while the contractors obviously live large on public funds meant for their executions.

“Also, many funds, grants and loans given the state which are still being repaid as debts, have remained largely unaccounted for.

“This has severely hampered developments on all fronts in critical sectors in the state such as education, health, agriculture, economic and human capacity developments and empowerment, youths and sports development among several others.”