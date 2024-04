Popular gospel music act, Dunsin Oyekan, has released his highly anticipated album, titled: “The Great Commission.”

Popularly called: “The Eagle,” Oyekan on Friday released the album, which became an instant hit across all platforms.

The album features 14 tracks, which includes: The Future; City Of God; Ogo; and Sing Over Me.

Guest appearances in the album were made by Theophilus Sunday, Lawrence Oyor, Naomi Raine, Matt Laverne and Sheldon.

Liam I Chelsea I Manchester United I Bobrisky I Olubadan of Ibadanland I Shallipopi pic.twitter.com/xPJ9WcDdIm — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 13, 2024