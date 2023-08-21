Dorothy Bachor didn’t get endorsement deals for oral sex on Bright — Seyi Awolowo

Big Brother All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has offered possible explanations on why ex-housemate and a member of last week’s Jury, Dorothy Bachor, didn’t get chased by brands right after leaving the house.

Bachor, according to Seyi, a grandson of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, engaged in sexual act in the “Lockdown” season.

Awolowo made this known during a conversation with Adekunle, Frodd and Venita on Sunday night during the ongoing show.

The father of one asserted that most brands do not want to be associated with Bachor because of her romantic association with fellow housemate, Bright O.

He asked: “Una baby girl with the chest, what do you think happened after that reunion?”

Venita responded in the negative, admitting she is oblivious of that fact.

Awolowo continued: “Did anybody know that anybody tested microphone in their season?”

Venita curiously inferred: “What microphone?”

Frodd added: “Which baby girl with the chest?”

Awolowo responded: “Dorothy.

“Na she talk say she test lord baelish microphone by herself.

“After that statement she made, what happened to her?

“How many brands want to associate with that?”

Bachor had, during the Lockdown reunion, claimed she performed oral sex on Bright.

During the first live eviction, Bachor, who was part of the Jury, saved Awolowo from eviction.