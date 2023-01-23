Doma United coach decries absence of VAR in NPFL

Akinade Onigbinde, the Technical Adviser of Doma United Football Club of Gombe, says the absence of Video Assistant Referee in the Nigeria Professional Football League was not good.

Onigbinde particularly said it was very bad VAR was non-existent during his team’s match against Dakkada FC of Uyo on Sunday at the Pantami Township Stadium in Gombe.

“The absence of VAR affected the outcome of the match,” he lamented after the Match Day 3 fixture in the abridged 2022/2023 NPFL season.

The coach said his newly-promoted side would have had more goals recorded in their favour if VAR had been used during the match.

He therefore urged the NPFL’s Interim Management Committee, organisers of the league, to consider introducing VAR in the Nigerian top tier of domestic league.

Onigbinde said: “The goal that was not given to us was a good goal.

“Now is the time to call for VAR in our football too because actually we had a goal there.

“After that, we had a clean handball situation against our opponents and it was supposed to be a good penalty kick.

“We were supposed to make use of the advantage because it passed through the line I saw the ball, which is a goal.”

Onigbide, however commended the improvement made by referees in terms of officiating matches in the NPFL.

He said: “Nowadays, you can go to an away ground and win, which we have seen this season, and it is good for our football development.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Doma United beat Dakkada FC after an Ogwuche Emmanuel 59th minute goal.