Disregard calls for PDP Chairman’s resignation – Reps Minority Caucus

Rep. Kingsley Chinda, the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, has urged Nigerians to disregard calls for the resignation of the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Umar Damagum.

A “coalition of PDP lawmakers” in the House had asked Damagun to resign at a news conference addressed on Monday.

But a statement co-signed by the members of the Minority Caucus leadership on Monday night declared that there was no such coalition in parliament.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to a press release by a group.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the minority caucus and PDP caucus dissociate themselves from the said press statement.

“The said coalition of lawmakers led, by Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo), is unknown to the parliament and both caucuses condemn in totality the absurd move, uncouth and unparliamentary language of the group.

“The general public should note that such a coalition is unknown to parliament and their demand does not represent that of the minority parties.

“The said lawmakers should desist from further misinformation of the public and be more honourable in their conduct.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a coalition of 60 PDP members in the house had called for the resignation of Damagum over alleged anti-party activities in Rivers and 10 other states.

Also Read:

The group of lawmakers threatened to resign from the party if their demands were not met, saying the call had became necessary to save the largest opposition party on the continent.

The group, which was led by Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo), demanded that the National Executive Committee of the party should ensure further sanctions against him for the said anti-party activities.