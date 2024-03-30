Delta: Police arrest syndicate robbing passengers, recover gun

The Delta State Police Command has recovered a Beretta pistol from a suspected criminal and bursted a gang which specialised in stealing phones from tricycle passengers in the State.

Commissioner Abaniwonda Olufemi said the Command under his watch would continue to disrupt criminal networks.

The Command’s image manager, Bright Edafe, explained that on March 25, 2024 at about 6:50pm, one Ezeugwu Akanso reported at ‘A’ Division, Asaba that on the same date at about 5pm, he boarded a commercial tricycle with Registration Number GWK 758 VC, with Delta State code number 12335B at Konwea Plaza Nnebisi Road, Asaba to Okpanam Road, Asaba.

Edafe further stated that upon noticing that his phone had been stolen, he raised the alarm, which necessitated sympathisers to join him and chase the suspects.

The suspects were arrested and later identified as Collins Akpinoba, 27, and David Paulson, 38.

Edafe said that both suspects conspired to commit the crime.

Both were immediately handed over to the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both suspects specialise in robbing unsuspecting passengers and some of their victims have identified them.

Investigation is ongoing.

Edafe said: “In another development, on the 27th of March 2024 at about 6:PM Anti-Crime patrol team Agbor division while on stop and search intercepted one John Chikwuji, 25, a native of Ekuku-Agbor going from Agbor to Ekuku-Agbor community, when the suspect was subjected to a search, one Beretta pistol was recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”

CP Olufemi reiterated that fighting criminals is the primary goal of the Command.

He warned all criminals to refrain from illegal activities, and if they fail to do so, they will face the full might of the law.

He further assured that the command is making every effort to address the severe social challenges and detrimental impacts of violent crimes.