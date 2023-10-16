Davido: It’s crazy Ifeanyi died in October, God blessed us with twins same month + Video

Nigeria’s singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has described as crazy the fact that his son with Chioma, Ifeanyi, died in October last year and they are blessed in October this year with twins.

Davido spoke at the United Masters Select Con event on Saturday, a day after Chioma left hospital in the US.

The Eagle Online had earlier reported how Davido, Chioma and the twins left the hospital in Atlanta, United States of America in the Bentley of the singer’s father, billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke.

Also Read:

Speaking on Saturday, Davido said: “I was at the point of giving up.

“I thought I was never going to be able to sing ever again.

“I’m telling God, I’m doing this no more.

“After that, I have had my most successful year.

“I have had my biggest album.

“Three days ago, my wife delivered twins.

“A beautiful boy and girl came back in double.

“I kept the faith despite it being hard.

“When my wife and I found out, we were shaking.

“And it was in the same month my son passed.

“My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October.”