David De Gea quits Manchester United

David De Gea has left Manchester United after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

The Spanish goalkeeper leaves Old Trafford as a free agent after 12 seasons at the club.

De Gea revealed his exit on social media, writing: “I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt. To lead the team, to represent this institution – the biggest club in the world – was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers.

“Now it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think, from leaving Madrid as a young boy, we would achieve what we did together.

“Manchester will always be in my heart. Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all.”