Dangerous Heatwave: All-time hottest temperature rages in Europe, US, China

828 828

The effects of global warming continue to manifest as Southern and eastern Europe is expected to get even hotter this week, with 46C (115F) forecast in Sardinia.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe is believed to be 48.8C (120F) in Sicily in August 2021.

To this end, the Italian authorities have issued red alerts for 16 cities, while a wildfire has broken out in Greece.

ALSO READ:

China provisionally recorded its highest temperature ever on Sunday – 52.2C in Xinjiang, the UK Met Office said.

In the US, a heat dome over the south-west has left tens of millions of people under extreme heat warnings.

Death Valley in California hit 53.9C (128F ) Sunday – the hottest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth is 56.7C (134F). Source: BBC