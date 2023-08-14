Court remands man in correction centre for alleged criminal intimidation 

An Upper Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja has ordered that a 25-year old man, Sadiq Ibrahim, be remanded in a correction centre for alleged criminal intimidation.

The Judge, Yahaya Sheshi, adjourned the matter until Aug. 21 for hearing.

The police charged the defendant with assault and criminal intimidation which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Ibrahim Bello of Dantata Estate, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on July 5.

Okpa alleged that the defendant attacked the complainant’s step mother and his siblings, without any provocation, beat them up and they sustained severe body pains as a result.

He said the defendant also threatened to deal with everyone in the complainant’s home, thereby putting them in a state of fear of death and injury.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 265 and 397 of the Penal Code.

Section 397 states that whoever commits the offence of criminal intimidation shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.