Court remands man for allegedly possessing human skull

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded 27-year-old Tajudeen Orasakin, for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.

The Police Prosecutor, Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 27, at Gbarin Area on Ifewara Road, Ile-Ife in Osun.

Emmanuel said that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit felony to wit: unlawful possession of a skull suspected to be human skull.

He further said that the defendant could not give satisfactory account of how he got it at the time he was arrested.

According to him, the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may cause a breakdown of law and order in the area.

Emmanuel also said that the offence contravened sections: 249(d), 329(A) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three counts of conspiracy, illegal possession and breach of peace levelled against him.

His Counsel, Wonder Okoh, applied for his bail in the most liberal term, promising that he would not jump bail but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi did not grant the bail application, but asked Okoh to come up with a formal application.

Sarumi, therefore, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Service, pending the consideration of his bail application.

She thereafter adjourned the case to December 20 for hearing.