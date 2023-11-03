Court remands Bayelsa controversial blogger in Kuje prison

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday ordered the remand of controversial Bayelsa Blogger, Saint Onitsha Mienpamo, in Kuje Correctional Centre following his arraignment on alleged cyber bullying.

He was arraigned for allegations bordering on defamatory publications against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd).

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling after Mienpamo took his plea, directed the defendant to be remanded in the correctional centre until December 4, 2023 when the trial would commence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while the Inspector-General of Police is the complainant in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/492/23, Mienpamo is the sole defendant in the application dated October 13 and filed on October 16.

Mienpamo, who operates a blog: Naijalivetv.com, is standing trial on three-count charge bordering on alleged willful libel, threat, causing danger and insult against the PAP interim administrator.

When the case was called, the prosecution counsel, N.O. Eleodimio, told the court that the matter was slated for plea and that they were ready to proceed.

Mienpamo, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts after they were read to him.

His lawyer, Terungwa Ananbe, told the court that a bail application had been filed on Mienpamo’s behalf.

But Justice Nwite said the application was not in the court records, hence he cannot hear an application that he had not seen.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter until December 4 for trial.

Mienpamo, the self-acclaimed ex-agitator, in one of the counts, is accused of sending a message/post by means of computer system network via his Facebook page: “Mienpamo Onitsha Saint,” which he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, ill-will and needless anxiety to Ndiomu.

The offence is punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the cyber crime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.