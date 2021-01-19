A Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna State on Tuesday ordered a man, Ibrahim Aliyu, to get a job by April 18 in order to sustain his family.

Earlier, in a petition, a 45-year-old businesswoman, Fatima Lawal, approached the court, seeking an order compelling Aliyu to get a job.

Delivering judgment, Justice Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, said: “If he fails to get a job or start a business before the adjourned date, the court will dissolve the marriage as prayed by his wife.”

Lawal, who resides in Rigasa area, told the court that Aliyu has left the responsibility of providing for the family to her for two years.

She said: “My father-in-law used to help us.

“But since he died two years ago, my husband has refused to get a job.

“My mother stepped in to help us.

“I am tired.

“The responsibility is too much on me.

“I want him to change and be responsible, but if he refuses, I will leave him.”

In his defence, Aliyu said things changed for the worst when the Kasuwan Barci Market was demolished.

He said: “I lost my means of livelihood.

“I am ready to get a job and start providing for my family.”