Coup: Ex-Emir of Kano, Sanusi, Niger monarch meet Military 

The former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi has met with leaders of the military junta in Niger Republic.

Sanusi, in a video being circulated was seen in company of the Sultan of Damagaran during a visit to the coup leader, Abdourahmane Tiani.

Damagaran is the third largest city in Niger.

The development occurs hours after the leaders aborted a meeting with the United States acting Deputy Secretary, Victoria Nuland during her visit to Niamey, the capital city of the Niger Republic.

The Military junta had also turned down entreaties from the African Union while it also refused to yield to the demand of the Economic Community of West Africa States on the reinstatement of the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum.