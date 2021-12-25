Christmas: Obi urges Christians to show more love always

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has called on Christians to show more brotherly love and imbibe the spirit of giving their best for the good of others and for the development of society.

Obi made the call in his 2021 Christmas Message to Nigerians, which was released by his Media Office on Saturday.

He explained that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

“We, as humans, should, therefore, endeavour to make sacrifice, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society,” Obi said.

He urged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration.

He stated that fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmarks of Christmas celebration, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one another.

Obi argued that “many societal ills plaguing Nigeria today, particularly rising insecurity, poverty, unemployment and drug abuse are mainly because we, the leaders, lack love and the spirit of sacrifice for the people.

“We need capable, visionary, caring leaders who are passionate about the wellbeing of the poor. Christmas celebration presents us an opportunity for sober reflection on our lives as individuals and as a nation.”

Obi further encouraged Nigerians not to allow the challenging times over the years and the prevailing hardship in the country to affect their spirit of love and peaceful co-existence, saying that the country will progress on all fronts if the people unite in love and continue to contribute as one to the growth and development of the nation.

He said: “I urge Nigerians to remain strong and optimistic through these difficult moments of our journey as a nation.

“With hope, patriotism, unity and the right crop of leaders, we will achieve the much desired national development.”

Obi wished all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a peaceful and productive New Year.