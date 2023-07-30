Celebrities, fans beg Oshoala’s dad over shirtless celebration

828 828

Following the revelation by Super Falcons of Nigeria’s forward, Asisat Oshoala, that her dad was not pleased with the removal of her jersey in celebration of her goal against co-host Australia in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigerian celebrities and football fans have started begging him.

Oshoala revealed the development on her Instagram page hours after she scored the third goal in the 3-2 victory.

The 29-year-old Barcelona Femeni forward wrote on her Instagram page: “My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, life is a collection of moments.”

Comments pleading with Oshoala’s dad have flooded the social media page of the serial award winner.

Those who have pleaded with her dad included Folarin Falana, aka Falz; Adebowale Adedayo, with stage name Mr Macaroni; and Peter Okoye of the P-Square fame.

Dancer and singer Iweh Pascal, popularly known as Poco Lee, said: “Oya tell daddy make e no vex dem don cancel the Goal.”

Peter Okoye pleaded: “Daddy no vex Abeg!”

Mr Macaroni’ said: “Ore mi ni daddy.

“I will call him and talk to him.

“Congratulations.

“Thank you for inspiring us all.”

Comedian Bovi said: “Champ!

“Daddy WE are sorry.”

Falz wrote: “Daddy, we are sorry but o nezestry.”