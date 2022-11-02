CAF Confederation Cup: How Plateau United put four past Al Akhdar SC

Plateau United on Wednesday in Abuja began their campaign in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup playoffs on a bright note, beating Al Akhdar Sports Club of Libya 4-1.

The feat was recorded in the first leg match of the playoffs played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Ibrahim Mustapha opened scoring for the hosts through a powerful header after 26 minutes.

Ifeanyi Emmanuel doubled the tally for the Jos-based clubside in the 40th minute through another header to give the hosts a two-goal advantage at the end of the first half.

Plateau United continued from where they left off in the second half as they piled pressure of the visitors’ defence.

They got their reward in the 75th minute after a lovely pinpoint throw-in from team captain Daniel Itodo, which connected with the legs of substitute Albert Hilary for the third goal.

Al Akhdar however pulled a goal back through Ary Babel’s lovely header in the 84th minute.

There was a late goal to come in the 90th minute after Hilary added a fourth goal for Plateau United from a simple tap-in.

This was after a clever dribble by substitute Chimezie Izu sent Hilary through on goal in the 90th minute.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Plateau United will travel to Libya for the second leg next week.

Winners of the two-leg tie will qualify for the group stage of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.





