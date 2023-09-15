Breaking: UNILAG slashes hike tuitions 

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG has announced a slash in its fees after meeting the representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

A statement issued Friday indicated that the university held a meeting with the executives of the NANS and other Faculty members Thursday evening.

“Authorities of the University of Lagos led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, had a meeting with the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu accompanied by top officers of the Association and UNILAG Faculty leaders drawn from nine faculties of the University and College of Medicine” the statement reads.

It indicated that at the commencement of the meeting, Barambu highlighted the demands put forth by the students. The demands include: reversal of obligatory fees, reversal of hostel fees, and reinstatement of Students’ Union Government in UNILAG.

However, the VC stressed that the aim of the University was to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe or creed.

The statement reads in part: “After careful evaluation of the issues raised by the students and management, the following consensus was reached at the meeting: Utility Charges for all categories of students was reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00.

“The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students were reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to N166,325:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio.

“The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students was reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

“The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N 30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees was reduced to N43, 000:00 from N90,000:00.

“For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees were reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall was reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00.”

Recall that the UNILAG authorities announced a hike in tuition fees for both fresh and returning undergraduate students, linking the current economic conditions as the reason for the decision.

The move was however trailed with rejection and controversy by the students and the public.