Soldiers in Taraba State have killed three policemen who went to arrest a wanted kidnap kingpin and set the suspect free.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba.

According to Mba, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full-fledged investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing of the policemen, a civilian, and the shooting of other Police operatives on investigation activities to Ibi, Taraba State, to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu, indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the State.

The Police Operatives, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team, reportedly came under sudden attack and serious shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, along Ibi-Jalingo Road, Taraba State.

Mba said the Operatives, who were taking Hamisu to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo, were shot at several times by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are Police personnel on legitimate duty.

He said: “Three Policemen (comprising one Inspector and two Sergeants) and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds. The soldiers thereafter released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run.

“Alhaji Hamisu, a notorious kidnap kingpin, has been on the Police wanted list for his complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases including the recent abduction of an Oil-Mogul in Taraba State wherein a ransom of about One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) was paid.

“The IGP has ordered the AIG Medicals to proceed to Jalingo to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured Police officers. The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

“Meanwhile, the Force has commenced full investigation into the bizarre and unfortunate incident.”