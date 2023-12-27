Breaking: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is dead

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is dead.

Vanguard News is reporting that the Ondo State Governor died in an undisclosed location in Lagos State on Wednesday.

It was learnt that he was managed by State House doctors until he died because he could not be flown abroad.

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” a reliable source told Vanguard News, adding: “They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

The Eagle Online recalls that he returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany.

On his return, he stayed in his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, before a recent directive by President Bola Tinubu to him to hand over power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.