Breaking: Frank Mba, other DIGs redeployed with immediate effect + New postings

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has redeployed all Deputy Inspectors General of Police with immediate effect.

The redeployment notification was contained in a signal sighted by The Eagle Online in the early hours of Tuesday.

However, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, refused to confirm or deny the redeployment when The Eagle Online reached out to him.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, simply replied to a WhatsApp message by The Eagle Online: “A statement will be issued soon.”

According to the signal from the Secretariat of the Inspector General of Police, DIG Bala Chroma is to oversee the Department of Finance and Administration, with the Department of Training and Development under DIG Frank Emeka Mba.

DIG Habu A. Sani has been redeployed to the Federal Investigations Bureau, with the responsibility of overseeing the Department of Logistics and Supply now resting with DIG Usman D. Nagogo and Department of Information and Communication Technology to be overseen by DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro.

DIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje is to take over the Department of Research and Planning, while the Department of Operations falls under the purview of DIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji.

According to the signal: “Posting is with immediate effect please.”