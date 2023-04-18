Breaking: Adamawa 2023: INEC to write IG for prosecution of REC, resumes collation

The Independent National Electoral Commission has decided to write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, demanding the immediate investigation and prosecution of its Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hutu Yunusa Ari.

This was part of the outcome of the meeting of the Management Team of INEC on Tuesday over the REC’s behaviour on the Adamawa State governorship election.

The Eagle Online recalls that Ari, contrary to the laid down procedures for declaring the winner of elections, unilaterally announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the governorship election in Adamawa State, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, as winner.

This was contrary to the laid down procedure of the Returning Officer declaring the winner.

It was also before the conclusion of collation of results.

Results from only 10 out of the 20 local government areas of the state had been announced, with resumption of collation fixed for 11am on Sunday.

Ari however went ahead at 10am to announce Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, as the winner.

As at the time the suspended REC made the announcement, the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmadu Fintiri, was leading in sheer votes and in seven out of 10 the LGAs announced so far then.

The Management Team of INEC had after the announcement summoned Ari and others to the Headquarters in Abuja and placed him on suspension.

Information filtering in on Tuesday had it that the Commission has decided to move a step further by demanding the investigation and prosecution of Ari, a lawyer.

So also has the Management Team decided to request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

It then decided that the collation of results should “resume any moment from now”