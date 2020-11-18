Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Wednesday inaugurated a 14-member committee on reforming the Islamic ‘Tsangaya’ system of education, otherwise known as the ‘Almajiri’ system in the state.

Inaugurating the committee in Maiduguri, Zulum said that transforming the ‘Almajiri’ system was part of the state 25-year Development Plan, launched recently.

Zulum stated that the committee was expected to develop an action plan with short, medium and long-term strategies to assist government put in place a policy that would create appropriate standards for the system in the state.

Outlining the terms of reference of the committee, Zulum said they would be expected to generate and provide information on ‘Tsangaya’ education in Borno; collect comprehensive data on its enrollment and number of teachers on ground and their locations, as well as trace and identify the real status of ‘Tsangaya’ in the areas of accommodation, feeding, clothing, and the economic and health conditions of the pupils.

In addition, the governor said that from its findings, the committee would be expected to make appropriate recommendations to government, including highlighting the needed reforms required to effectively enforce measures against begging and abuse of ‘Almajiris’, as well as sensitize and mobilize other critical stakeholders to accept a new curricula for the system, Zulum added.

Responding, Chairman of the committee, Khalifa-Aliyu Abdulfathi, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them and assured that they would not disappoint the government and people of Borno in discharging the assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that members of the committee include: Sheikh Muhammad Mustapha, Sheikh Tijjani Umara, Prof. Abdu-Kareem Ishaq, Dr Abba Bashir, Prof. Yakubu Yunusa, Goni Kolo, Goni Lawan and Hassan Abdullahi, while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Alhaji Ali kaka, will serve as Secretary.